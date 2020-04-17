Crime 17.4.2020 10:51 am

Robbers in SANDF jackets target Ladysmith community

Saish Motheram
The victims were ordered to lie on the floor under a blanket while they were terrorised.

A new modus operandi used by robbers has come to the attention of Ladysmith police.

SAPS spokesperson Captain BE Nyathi said it was alleged that in the early hours of Friday morning 10 April, criminals attacked and robbed a family at their house in St Chad’s.

The 48-year-old complainant was asleep in her house when she was woken up by three unknown suspects who were already in her room. They demanded money and cell phones. The woman and her sister were forced to lie on the floor and cover themselves with a blanket, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

Cell phones, groceries, cash, shoes, a music system and bank cards were stolen.

Capt Nyathi said that two of the suspects were wearing balaclavas and SANDF jackets, and one was brandishing a firearm.

Ezakheni police are investigating a case of house robbery. No arrests have yet been made. Anyone who can help with information can contact the police on 036 636 1101 or use the ‘MySAPS’ police app.

