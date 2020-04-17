Roadblock cops arrest man in alleged possession of dagga worth R250K

A 45-year-old man was arrested at a roadblock near Colchester in the Eastern Cape on at about 8.30am on Thursday after he was allegedly found transporting about R250,000 worth of dagga.

According to police spokesperson Captain André Beetge, the police were conducting the roadblock in terms of Covid-19 lockdown regulations and the Disaster Management Act, and searched a white Toyota Quantum and trailer.

“Six large bags containing just under 120kg of dagga were found inside the trailer and minibus.

“The driver was arrested and charged for dealing in dagga as well as contravening regulations under the Disaster Management Act for travelling between districts during the Covid-19 lockdown without a permit,” Beetge said.

The vehicle and trailer were impounded for further investigation.

