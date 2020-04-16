Police arrest alleged Gauteng illegal mining kingpins

Police have arrested two suspects who are believed to be the kingpins behind illegal mining in Gauteng, and supporting illegal miners with equipment.

The suspects allegedly offered the police thousands of rands for the release of suspects arrested for illegal mining in Roodepoort on Thursday, the SAPS said in a statement.

They are expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing charges of bribery, among other crimes.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, General Elias Mawela, has commended the police for arresting the duo.

“We have been hunting for the people that are leading this scourge of illegal mining in our province. I believe the arrests of these suspects will help us trace others who are still at large,” Mawela said.

More than sixty illegal miners were arrested during Operation O Kae Molao that was conducted in various areas of Gauteng on Thursday.

Police also confiscated equipment used for illegal mining and liquor consumed on the sites.

Furthermore, as part of Operation O Kae Molao, police detectives went full force to trace suspects who have been on the run after committing serious and violent crimes in the province. A total of 556 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from rape, armed robbery, house robbery, business robbery, attempted murder, assault, and car hijacking to sexual assault.

Arrested suspects will appear at different magistrate’s courts from Friday.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

