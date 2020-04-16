Crime 16.4.2020 02:48 pm

Security manager arrested for cramming 44 guards into closed truck

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

JMPD officers could reportedly see the rear of this truck leaning over to the right due to the heavy load when they stopped it on William Nicol Drive.

A Fidelity Security Group manager was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly overloading a closed truck with 44 security guards so much so that it leaned over to one side.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, officers found the guards crammed into the back of the truck, which had a closed back and sides.

“The guards had to open the side door of the truck to get fresh air, and this was in contravention of Covid-19 regulations,” Minnaar said.

“JMPD officers could see the rear of this truck leaning over to the right due to the heavy load when they stopped it on William Nicol Drive.

“According to the information received, this manager would regularly overload this truck every morning and then transport the guards from the office of the Fidelity company in Lonehill, Sandton, and travel to Soweto to offload the guards.”

Minnaar said another truck had to be arranged to transport some of the guards from the scene.

“The manager was detained at Douglasdale police station and will likely have to pay an admission of guilt fine of R1,500 or alternatively appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court,” Minnaar said.

Fidelity Services Group CEO, Wahl Bartmann, confirmed that the group was aware of the incident.

According to Bartmann, Fidelity does not tolerate this behaviour, especially when the actions do not comply with the Covid-19 lockdown rules and regulations as well as Fidelity’s own stringent rules and regulations for protecting its officers.

“We have launched an internal disciplinary process to deal with staff that were involved in this unfortunate incident,” said Bartmann.

