Three arrested after murder of suspected TV thief in Mpumalanga mob attack

A suspected mob attack in Vlakfontein in Mpumalanga has led to the death of a man who was accused of having stolen a TV set.

On Wednesday, two women, aged 22 and 37, and a 47-year-old man were traced and arrested for the murder of the 23-year-old man. He was found lying in an open space in Vlakfontein Extension 3 that morning.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Khalipha Mvula, a group of about 13 men and two women arrived at the man’s home at around 1.50am on Wednesday. They alleged that he had stolen a TV set.

“The group allegedly… forcefully conducted a search inside the house, but could not find any… stolen items,” Mvula said.

The man was then allegedly restrained with a chain before the group left the premises and took him with them.

“On the same morning at around 7.30am, the deceased’s body was found lying in an open space and he was declared dead at the scene,” Mvula said.

“Preliminary investigations by police led to the arrest of the three suspects [on Wednesday] afternoon and they have been charged with murder. The search for the other suspects is under way and more arrests are expected soon.

“As police, we condemn such acts by some members of our communities who take the law into their own hands whenever certain individuals are suspected of having committed criminal acts.

“We therefore urge members of the public to always act with restraint by contacting the local police station whenever they have information about criminal activities to avoid situations where they would ultimately find themselves on the wrong side of the law.”

