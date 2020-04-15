Covid-19 15.4.2020 05:55 pm

Lockdown: At least 28 KZN schools burgled, damaged

News24 Wire
Photo for illustration. The school hall at Parkview Primary caught fire and was gutted in the early hours of this morning, 24 March 2020. The cause is still unknown. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

KZN education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said there was still a need for communties to assist with information related to any incidents.

At least 28 schools in KwaZulu-Natal have been the target of crime or damaged since the start of the national lockdown, according to the province’s education department.

KZN education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Wednesday that while police had arrested two suspects in one of the matters, there was still a need for communties to assist with information related to any incidents.

Mshengu added: “We will push for harsh action to be taken against those who vandalise and steal learning support infrastructure in schools.”

He said they received reports of similar cases from three other schools in the Pinetown District, including Muziwabantu Primary School, Daluxolo Primary School and Maqadini Primary School.

“We are busy verifying those cases.”

Mshengu last week reported that one classroom was completely destroyed in a fire at Bambazi High School in Emmaus, Bergville.

On Monday, MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu said the Ethekwini Primary School in KwaMashu, which he recently opened, was burgled.

He said three laptops, a microwave oven and 50 e-readers were stolen from the school.

He said people who steal from schools were “no different to someone who is stealing the future of the youth.”

