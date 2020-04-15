Lockdown: At least 28 KZN schools burgled, damaged

At least 28 schools in KwaZulu-Natal have been the target of crime or damaged since the start of the national lockdown, according to the province’s education department.

KZN education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Wednesday that while police had arrested two suspects in one of the matters, there was still a need for communties to assist with information related to any incidents.

Mshengu added: “We will push for harsh action to be taken against those who vandalise and steal learning support infrastructure in schools.”

He said they received reports of similar cases from three other schools in the Pinetown District, including Muziwabantu Primary School, Daluxolo Primary School and Maqadini Primary School.

“We are busy verifying those cases.”

Mshengu last week reported that one classroom was completely destroyed in a fire at Bambazi High School in Emmaus, Bergville.

On Monday, MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu said the Ethekwini Primary School in KwaMashu, which he recently opened, was burgled.

He said three laptops, a microwave oven and 50 e-readers were stolen from the school.

He said people who steal from schools were “no different to someone who is stealing the future of the youth.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.