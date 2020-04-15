Crime 15.4.2020 12:42 pm

DA Limpopo lays criminal charges against ANC councillor for hosting ‘birthday bash’

Citizen reporter
DA Mayor at Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality Marlene Van Staden seated next to DA Limpopo Provincial Leader Jacques Smalle | Image: Twitter

The DA is in possession of a video clip showing the ANC councillor allegedly violating the regulations by hosting a birthday bash for herself over the weekend.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo laid charges against Makhado Municipality councillor Tebogo Mamarobela for violating the lockdown regulations.

According to the DA’s provincial leader, Jacques Smalle, the party is in possession of a video clip “clearly showing the ANC councillor violating the regulations by hosting a birthday bash for herself”.

“It is alleged that the video was taken on 12 April 2020, which was councillor Mamarobela’s 39th birthday. She can be seen celebrating with a Makhado businessman and others.”

The DA reportedly handed a copy of the video over to the South African Police Service as evidence when the charge was laid on Tuesday.

“We decided to lay the charges after Minister [Stella] Ndabeni-Abrahams’ sanction clearly showed that the ANC will not discipline their own members in accordance with the seriousness of the offence committed. Furthermore, no one is above the law and the lockdown regulations are there to save lives and must be taken seriously.”

The opposition would also like to see the councillor publicly apologise for her behaviour.

“In a time when thousands of ordinary citizens have been arrested for violating the lockdown regulations, it is incumbent upon public office bearers to set an example. As of 14 April 2020, 2,415 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported nationally and 24 provincially. There is no justification for people to become complacent by not adhering to the lockdown regulations.”

The party concluded by calling on the people of Limpopo to work together to contain the virus by staying at home and respecting the regulations.

