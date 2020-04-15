Crime 15.4.2020 09:49 am

Five men arrested in Northern Cape for alleged ATM bank card scam

News24 Wire
Five men arrested in Northern Cape for alleged ATM bank card scam

Image: iStock

It is alleged a man in his early thirties was withdrawing money at an ATM near Galeshewe in Kimberley when he was robbed of his bank card.

Five men suspected of stealing bank cards by swapping them at ATMs from unsuspecting bank cardholders have been arrested in Kimberley.

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, it is alleged that a man in his early thirties was withdrawing money at an ATM near Galeshewe in Kimberley when he was robbed of his bank card.

“Apparently the suspects jammed the victim’s bank card into the ATM, and immediately some cash was withdrawn from his account without his authorisation,” Ramatseba said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After the incident, the suspects were seen driving around in a white Quantum [minibus] near Saka location in Galeshewe. They were swiftly arrested.”

The men aged 35 to 45 were expected to appear in court soon. The police investigation was continuing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two British citizens who allegedly sped over SA border now in quarantine, case postponed 15.4.2020
Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai 14.4.2020
Two Brits arrested in KZN after high-speed escape from Swaziland border 13.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?

Covid-19 Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique


today in print

Read Today's edition