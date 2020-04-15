Five men arrested in Northern Cape for alleged ATM bank card scam

Five men suspected of stealing bank cards by swapping them at ATMs from unsuspecting bank cardholders have been arrested in Kimberley.

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, it is alleged that a man in his early thirties was withdrawing money at an ATM near Galeshewe in Kimberley when he was robbed of his bank card.

“Apparently the suspects jammed the victim’s bank card into the ATM, and immediately some cash was withdrawn from his account without his authorisation,” Ramatseba said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After the incident, the suspects were seen driving around in a white Quantum [minibus] near Saka location in Galeshewe. They were swiftly arrested.”

The men aged 35 to 45 were expected to appear in court soon. The police investigation was continuing.

