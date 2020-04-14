Solar panels worth R200K stolen in Gauteng business robbery

Solar panels valued at R200,000 were stolen at a Spartan company on Sunday night.

Five suspects held up two security guards on duty around 8pm, reports Kempton Express.

According to Sebenza SAPS spokesperson Sgt Sharon Tsotsotso, the robbers broke open the property’s main gate with a bolt cutter after which two Toyota Quantum combis entered the premises.

“Boxes of solar panels to the value of R200,000 were stolen. No shots were fired and the suspects are unknown.”

She said one security officer was in the guard room when five suspects, of which three were armed, held him at gunpoint.

“They told him not to move or they would kill him. They searched the guard and took his firearm, R1,000 cash and a cellphone. The guard and a colleague were then tied up with their belts, shoelaces and charger cables.”

Another security officer returned from doing patrols and noticed a group of people outside the guard room and suspected something was wrong.

“The patrolling officer ran to the nearest security company and asked for assistance. He was given a phone to call their control room, after which the police were contacted,” Tsotsotso explained.

No arrests had been made.

