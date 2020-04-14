Eastern Cape manhunt launched after two women found stabbed to death by ‘livestock buyers’

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for three suspects in connection with the murder of two women during an alleged bogus livestock transaction in Peddie near King William’s Town on Saturday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana, the women’s neighbour, who allegedly helps the suspects sell livestock, saw three men talking to one of them inside their home at around 6pm on Saturday, seemingly about buying sheep from them.

The neighbour then left, leaving the women, aged 49 and 73, in the company of the three men.

Kinana said the neighbour returned the following morning to open the kraal and take the livestock to the veld.

He could not find the women and knocked on their door. All the doors were still locked and when he tried to phone them, their cellphones rang inside.

The man contacted the son of one of the women and the son instructed him to kick down the door.

Inside, the neighbour saw that the women had been stabbed in their upper bodies. “Valuable documents” were found in one of the rooms, Kinana said.

“The investigation continues and no arrests have been made as yet. Police appeal to anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the three suspects to contact Brigadier Dudu Ngculu on 082 301 7762 or any nearest police station,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga instructed the provincial organised crime team to ensure the suspects are arrested. He said charges of the contravention of Disaster Management Act regulations would be added to the charge sheet.

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.

Anyone who has information about the case can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 anonymously.

