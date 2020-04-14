PE cops arrest 15-year-old for possession of unlicensed firearm

An off-duty police officer from the Port Elizabeth flying squad acted on information at the weekend and assisted in arresting a teenager who was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

On Saturday at about 19:00, the warrant officer received information about a person in possession of a firearm at a taxi rank in Durban Road in Korsten.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the officer placed himself on duty and together with his colleagues who were on duty followed up on the information and spotted the suspect who attempted to flee when he saw the police vehicle.

“The warrant officer chased after him on foot and succeeded in apprehending him. The 15-year-old teenager was [allegedly] in possession of a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off.”

Naidu said the teenager was arrested for prohibited possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition as well as contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act because he was not confined to his residence.

He will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the officer who, despite being off-duty, ensured that information provided to him was immediately followed up and executed.

“Police officers such as these are steadfast to their calling, thus ensuring that the space of criminals are limited and that the community is protected,” said Patekile.

