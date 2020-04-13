Covid-19 13.4.2020 11:08 am

Gauteng cops confiscate six truck loads of booze, PlayStations … and live ammo

Roadblocks set up to enforce lockdown regulations in Gauteng have been making some interesting finds.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Monday shared footage of Tembisa police officers counting huge amounts of confiscated liquor from the long weekend’s operations.

She had earlier also tweeted about confiscations of non-essential goods that should not have been transported during the anti-Covid-19 lockdown.

These included everything from golf balls to PlayStations – and, more criminally, live ammunition and explosives.

