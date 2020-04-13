Gauteng cops confiscate six truck loads of booze, PlayStations … and live ammo

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko on Monday shared footage of Tembisa police officers counting huge amounts of confiscated liquor from the long weekend’s operations.

She had earlier also tweeted about confiscations of non-essential goods that should not have been transported during the anti-Covid-19 lockdown.

These included everything from golf balls to PlayStations – and, more criminally, live ammunition and explosives.

TMPD Members received a tip off and acted swiftly. They found two suspects on the said location in possession of live Ammunition and explosives. Members instantly arrested the suspects. pic.twitter.com/V3Ls83PY6u — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 12, 2020

Non-essential goods confiscated at N1 Roadblock today. The estimated value of the goods is R120k and this includes golf balls, play stations. The goods are booked and driver a Zambian national arrested. He was also found to be unlawfully transporting liquor. pic.twitter.com/fjrVtxxyj4 — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 12, 2020

134 × 303 rounds

6 × 245 win mag

19 × Shotgun rounds

223, 375 magnum

3 × dynamite sticks

2 × 7,62

300 × .22 long ammo

1 × 45 blank

2 × 7,62 blank

2 × Black talllon 8×80

3 × practice rounds 7,62

2 × 9.3×54

1 × 244

3 × s&w 9mm blank

11 × empty cartridges

Ak47 7,62×39

303 drill pic.twitter.com/IBIPGMuTBx — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 12, 2020

