Covid-19 12.4.2020 02:18 pm

How SA police are part of the illegal liquor trade now

AFP
How SA police are part of the illegal liquor trade now

An image of officers posing with alcohol has been circulating on social media | Image: Facebook

The South African Police Service says it arrested four of its members for allegedly taking part in illegal liquor trade, undermining a lockdown ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.

Several shuttered liquor outlets have been looted since President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said there had been at 16 reports of raids on liquor stores in South Africa’s Western Cape province, home to the southern city of Cape Town, since the lockdown started on March 27.

Cele also “noted with concern the alleged involvement of police members in some of the liquor related crimes”.

Two warrant officers were arrested on Thursday after police received a tip-off and “pounced on the suspects inside the store”, Cele said in a statement.

They were caught “buying liquor that was allegedly going to be resold illegally elsewhere,” he added.

Another two members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were arrested in northern Mpumalanga province on Friday for using state vehicles to escort three pick-up trucks loaded with alcohol.

“The three vehicles allegedly belong to a tavern owner who was also arrested with two other drivers,” the police said.

Cele has called for an urgent meeting with liquor retailers to address the growing black market for alcohol. He has also urged local police to crack down on shop looters.

To date South Africa has detected 2,028 cases of coronavirus, the highest in Africa. At least 25 people have died from the disease.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Restaurants trying to get takeaways back during part two of the lockdown 12.4.2020
Riot highlights coronavirus risk in Indonesia’s prisons 12.4.2020
Covid-19-positive cases in Gauteng now stand at 813 12.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

Covid-19 Lamola responds to article about Sun City prison ‘pretending’ to be Covid-19 ready

Covid-19 Mkhize’s graphs: How extended lockdown has delayed Covid-19 peak to September

Covid-19 The illegal cigarette trade is flourishing thanks to the lockdown

Covid-19 Mkhize willing to impose regulation on private hospitals due to Covid-19, parties told


today in print

Read Today's edition