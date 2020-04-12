Gauteng schools continue to be robbed blind and destroyed during lockdown

He said that the number of burglaries and vandal cases at schools had increased rapidly since the last report on 9 April, with another 15 cases registered.

We got them! 2 suspects were arrested concerning the Soshanguve School burnings, thanks to the @SAPoliceService Nogada @FaithMazibukoSA @gpgSocDev. The number burglaries in our schools have since jumped to 40 @GP_CommSafety pic.twitter.com/le8MFpfSzn — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 9, 2020

The latest break-ins occurred between 9 and 11 April at the following schools:

1. Harmony Primary, Lenasia

2. Eersterust Secondary, Eersterust

3. Matseke Primary, Atteridgville

4. Jordan Secondary, Evaton

5. Jabulani Technical , Soweto

6. Thomas Nhlapho Primary, Meyerton

7. Moqhaka Secondary School, Sebokeng

8. Kwa-Ntsikana Secondary School, Soweto

9. Klipvalley Primary School, Soweto

10. Lufhereng Secondary, Soweto

11. Mbuyisa Makhubu Primary School, Soweto

12. Ivory Park Secondary, Ivory Park

13. Mahube Valley Primary, Mahube Valley

14. Sehopotso Secondary, Sebokeng

15. Princess Primary, Roodepoort

With the above incidents, the total number of criminal activities was now at 55 since the beginning of the lockdown.

Valuable equipment and school nutrition groceries were stolen during the burglaries.

“It seems that these criminals are not bothered and they don’t have a sense of the damage they are causing to the future of our children and our country because, without education, we are doomed, the future is bleak. Indeed the coarse behaviour of these criminals is annoying and they must be apprehended and face the law,” said Lesufi.

“This is to reiterate our plea for protection of our schools, and the community is encouraged to always report criminal activities in their areas to the law enforcement agencies for a swift response,” added Lesufi.

This is the guy who broke into our school Princess Primary in Witpoortjie today. Twitter pls help us find him @Lesufi @tumisole @BontleMosia pls rt so we can help the police pic.twitter.com/nmKd8avJ8a — JT Photography???? (@Ms_JoyT) April 11, 2020

Soshanguve Secondary School is the latest school to be set alight in the township. The arsonists target admin offices in all the more than 7 incidents. All happened since the #lockdown. @Lesufi @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/Kx7tUsfSWR — Matuba Mahlatjie (@MahlatjieMatuba) April 8, 2020

