Crime 12.4.2020 12:25 pm

Gauteng schools continue to be robbed blind and destroyed during lockdown

Charles Cilliers
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speaks during a media briefing at Mahlube Secondary School in Mamelodi East on 16 October 2017. The MEC's visit follows an alleged sexual assault of a pupil of the school by one of the school's private security guards. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement on Sunday said he was perturbed about the sky-high numbers of burglaries and acts of vandalism being experienced at Gauteng schools during the lockdown period.

He said that the number of burglaries and vandal cases at schools had increased rapidly since the last report on 9 April, with another 15 cases registered.

The latest break-ins occurred between 9 and 11 April at the following schools:

1. Harmony Primary, Lenasia
2. Eersterust Secondary, Eersterust
3. Matseke Primary, Atteridgville
4. Jordan Secondary, Evaton
5. Jabulani Technical , Soweto
6. Thomas Nhlapho Primary, Meyerton
7. Moqhaka Secondary School, Sebokeng
8. Kwa-Ntsikana Secondary School, Soweto
9. Klipvalley Primary School, Soweto
10. Lufhereng Secondary, Soweto
11. Mbuyisa Makhubu Primary School, Soweto
12. Ivory Park Secondary, Ivory Park
13. Mahube Valley Primary, Mahube Valley
14. Sehopotso Secondary, Sebokeng
15. Princess Primary, Roodepoort

With the above incidents, the total number of criminal activities was now at 55 since the beginning of the lockdown.

Valuable equipment and school nutrition groceries were stolen during the burglaries.

“It seems that these criminals are not bothered and they don’t have a sense of the damage they are causing to the future of our children and our country because, without education, we are doomed, the future is bleak. Indeed the coarse behaviour of these criminals is annoying and they must be apprehended and face the law,” said Lesufi.

“This is to reiterate our plea for protection of our schools, and the community is encouraged to always report criminal activities in their areas to the law enforcement agencies for a swift response,” added Lesufi.

