Constable killed by ‘suicidal husband’ in the suburbs while responding to domestic dispute

The killing appears related to the perceived increase in domestic violence cases being recorded with families being confined to their homes during the national lockdown.

Constable Percy Ramalepe, 33, lost his life after responding to a domestic violence call in Hluhluwe Street in Paulshof, Johannesburg.

On Thursday, at about 10pm, Ramalepe, with a colleague, attended to the complaint where they found the suspect, a 60-year-old man, in the driveway of his home.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the suspect showed no danger signs.

“When we approached, the suspect, who appeared to be relatively calm, opened the gate to his home for the crew to enter where they also found the complainant, the suspect’s wife. Once inside, the suspect without warning produced a shotgun and shot Constable Ramalepe. The crew member quickly grabbed the suspect’s wife, took cover and called for backup.”

He said that while awaiting backup, a second gunshot went off. The officer went back inside the yard to investigate.

“Constable Ramalepe was found lying on the ground. The body of the suspect, who is believed to have turned the gun on himself, was found lying inside the house with the late member’s pistol. Both were declared dead at the scene of the crime.”

The national commissioner of police, General Khehla John Sitole, conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the killing of this young member in the line of duty, especially at a time when the country is faced by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sitole.

The late Ramalepe leaves behind his wife and three children, who stay in Soweto.

“Furthermore, I also urge all citizens in SA who are victims of GBV [gender-based violence] or know someone who is a victim of GBV to contact government’s Gender-Based Violence Command Centre hotline which operates 24hrs/7 days a week on – 0800 428 428,” concluded General Sitole.

Victims may also contact the SAPS Crime Stop Number on 0860010111 or download the MySAPS app and provide an anonymous tip-off about any criminality especially during the lockdown period where people ought to be behind closed doors.

