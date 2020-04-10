Covid-19 10.4.2020 09:11 am

Cops investigating Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown lunch

News24 Wire
Cops investigating Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown lunch

Mduduzi Manana and his family having lunch with Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The police have confirmed an investigation against Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is under way after she contravened the lockdown regulations.

After two days of News24 inquiries whether the police would investigate her, Police Minister Bheki Cele’s spokesperson, Brigadier Mathepelo Peters, said on Thursday the “necessary investigation processes are currently underway”.

This after the EFF opened a case against Ndabeni-Abrahams who admitted, in a televised message, she had contravened the lockdown regulations.

Last Friday, Cele announced 2 289 people had been arrested since the beginning of the lockdown for contravening the regulations.

“Don’t give us a reason to arrest you. We have no issues arresting people if we need to, so don’t give us a reason to,” he said while announcing a relaxation on some regulations.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was pictured having a meal at the home of former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana, which left many South Africans on social media calling for her head.

President Cyril Ramaphosa summoned her to a meeting on Tuesday, where he expressed his disapproval and told her she had undermined the lockdown regulations which required all citizens to stay at home to curb the spread of Covid-19, News24 reported.

In a statement after the reprimand, he said the law should take its own course.

“The nationwide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans. Members of the national executive carry a special responsibility in setting an example to South Africans who are having to make great sacrifices.

“None of us – not least a member of the national executive – should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. I am satisfied that Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no one is above the law,” Ramaphosa said.

She has since been placed on special leave by Ramaphosa for two months and made to apologise to the nation.

The lockdown has been extended to 30 April.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home 9.4.2020
WATCH: Manana explains video of his luxury house amid social media backlash 9.4.2020
Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally 9.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Cops investigating Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown lunch

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush


today in print

Read Today's edition