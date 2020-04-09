ANC in Limpopo condemns councillor arrested for allegedly violating lockdown

The ANC in Limpopo has reportedly condemned the conduct of a councillor who was arrested for allegedly violating lockdown regulations by having a party.

The SABC reports that the councillor, Jack Legodi, was arrested with five other people after they were alleged to have had a party on Wednesday morning.

The broadcaster reported that Legodi and company were each granted R1,000 bail by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Donald Selamolela was quoted as saying the party was disappointed in Legodi’s conduct.

He assured “people that the ANC will be acting decisively” on Legodi “in a very, very short space of time”.

“We want to take this opportunity to continue to plead with people to make sure they stick to the lockdown regulations.”

The public broadcaster reported that the municipality was working with the police in “pursuing the matter” and that “once the facts are established” a report would be forwarded to the council speaker.

“The speaker will follow due process in terms of the legislation that regulates council matters, including the code of conduct of councillors. Now that the council cannot deal with the matter due to lockdown, the speaker may refer the matter to the MEC of Cogta.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

