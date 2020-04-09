Cape Town lawyer William Booth shot at at his home by men ‘wearing surgical masks’

Booth is known for assisting numerous high-profile figures, including Fiona Viotti during her Bishop’s College sex scandal, as well as being involved in several major criminal trials.

According to reports flooding in from journalists in and around the scene, police are investigating an attempted hit on him after two gunmen, “wearing surgical masks” attacked him at about 7.30am.

“Booth was standing in his garage at the time of the shooting. Shooters still at large,” reported Natalie Malgas.

JUST IN | Police are investigating an attempted hit on prominent Cape Town lawyer #WilliamBooth. Two gunmen, wearing surgical masks opened fire on him at 07h30. Booth was standing in his garage at the time of the shooting. Shooters still at large. — Natalie Malgas (@nataliemalgas) April 9, 2020

Journalist and crime author Mandy Wiener reported that he had been behind his wife’s car at the time, and was fortunate to escape unharmed.

BREAKING Cape Town criminal attorney William Booth has been shot at, at his home this morning. Shots fired at him while he was in his garage behind his wife's car. He is unharmed. Police are on the scene. — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) April 9, 2020

According to unconfirmed speculation, Booth has been working to expose criminal collusion between law enforcement and criminals, and this may have been an attempt to silence him.

CT legal fraternity attacks (context) – "Mihalik was probably killed by those wanting to silence him because he'd (apparently) amassed shocking info (about cops) that they were colluding with underworld figures, but would have meant also exposing those figures" From #TheEnforcers — Caryn Dolley (@caryndolley) April 9, 2020

In a radio interview in February, Booth expressed concern about the safety of attorneys such as himself following numerous attacks on criminal defence lawyers, particularly in Cape Town.

He called on the public not to associate criminal defence attorneys too closely with their clients, regardless of what someone might feel about the person being represented.

“Everybody is entitled to a [legal] defence,” he said. “People need to know what lawyers are doing for the public, in the interest of the public.”

He said it was “really concerning” that a number of lawyers had been shot dead.

Cape Town advocate Vernon Jantjies was gunned down in an apparent hit at a petrol station in Mitchells Plain in December. In late 2018, another well-known defence attorney, Pete Mihalik, was shot and killed while dropping his children off at school in Cape Town.

Assassinations and attempts on the lives of lawyers extremely concerning. Advocate Pete Mihalik and Noorudien Hassan were both killed. Earlier this year a civil attorney was shot in his car in Gardens and survived. https://t.co/XxLGYWioo5 — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) April 9, 2020

