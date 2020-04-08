Crime 8.4.2020 02:26 pm

Steenhuisen outraged at video of officers allegedly assaulting Sebokeng man

A scene from the video of the assault that took place in Sebokeng.

The video shows both police and medics chasing a man down.

The DA is continuing to call for proper public oversight of civil liberties after another video emerged of SAPS officers allegedly using extreme force, this time in handling a man in Sebokeng, Gauteng.

In the video, an ambulance and police vehicle approach a man in the street. Both police and the occupants of the ambulance then jump out and start chasing the man, who is wrestled to the ground and attacked.

It is uncertain why the ambulance crew were involved in trying to seize the man.

According to the poster of the video, the two women who took the video were later arrested and allegedly beaten.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, numerous videos have gone viral showing SAPS and SANDF members using excessive force to ensure people respect lockdown regulations.

