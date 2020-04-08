Steenhuisen outraged at video of officers allegedly assaulting Sebokeng man

The DA is continuing to call for proper public oversight of civil liberties after another video emerged of SAPS officers allegedly using extreme force, this time in handling a man in Sebokeng, Gauteng.

In the video, an ambulance and police vehicle approach a man in the street. Both police and the occupants of the ambulance then jump out and start chasing the man, who is wrestled to the ground and attacked.

It is uncertain why the ambulance crew were involved in trying to seize the man.

According to the poster of the video, the two women who took the video were later arrested and allegedly beaten.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, numerous videos have gone viral showing SAPS and SANDF members using excessive force to ensure people respect lockdown regulations.

And yet @ParliamentofRSA doesn’t believe that an ad-hoc committee to exercise oversight and guard civil liberties during this time is necessary. https://t.co/IC9EaBwZpf — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) April 8, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.