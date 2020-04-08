Crime 8.4.2020 11:00 am

Limpopo police arrest suspect wanted for serious crimes, including body dismemberment

News24 Wire
It is alleged that the man committed the crimes between 2015 and 2019.

A 32-year-old suspect wanted for a string of serious and violent crimes that include rape, burglary and the murder of a man whose body was dismembered, has been arrested.

The arrest was made in Sterkfontein, outside Groblersdal, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

In one of the incidents in Legolaneng on 28 September 2016, police were alerted to a murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “On arrival at the scene, they found the body of a man with multiple injuries and some body parts missing. He was later identified as Thabitha Makola, then aged 62.”

The motive for the killing is unclear but police are investigating whether it was a ritual murder.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested through forensic investigations that followed and was further linked to other four cases of rape and three [of] burglary residence in the area,” Mojapelo added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

