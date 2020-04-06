 
 
6.4.2020

Government won’t be a problem with cellphone track and trace – criminals could be

Nica Richards
Cellphone flashlight. Picture: Facebook (Google play)

For hackers, databases such as Rica and Telkom’s track-and-trace system is the motherlode of cybercrime.

Government’s recent partnership with Telkom, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to roll out a massive track-and-trace solution to curb the spread of the coronavirus is a good idea – in theory. Countries around the world have implemented this technology to trace anyone who may have come into contact with a Covid-19-positive person, and South Africa’s track-and-trace system is not that different. But it was good for citizens to know that, if there is a data breach of any kind, they could hold government accountable, said University of Johannesburg computer science and...
