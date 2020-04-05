Crime 5.4.2020 12:23 pm

Lesufi ‘distraught’ after Grade 9 girl raped, murdered in Soweto

Citizen reporter
The girl was reported missing by her family on Thursday, and her body was found in a bush in Soweto on Friday.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday he was “distraught” to learn of the brutal rape and murder of a Grade 9 learner from Aurora Girls High School. 

It is alleged the learner went to shop in Dobsonville on Thursday, forgot some items and returned. She never returned home from her second trip, and was reported missing by her family.

The girl’s body was found on Friday in a bush at eMndeni Extension in Soweto. She had been brutally raped and murdered. 

“How do people sleep after committing such a barbaric, and cruel act. Indeed this is saddening beyond comprehension. 

“We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We are shattered and really feel their pain during this time of grief” said Lesufi. 

The department sent its psycho social team to visit the family.

