Crime 5.4.2020 09:16 am

Eastern Cape mom found murdered next to her baby

News24 Wire
Police said the 47-year-old woman was shot, with bullet wounds found on her upper body. Image for illustration: iStock

Her 18-month-old baby lay alone with her until she was found on Friday afternoon in her home in the Mahasana village.

A Willowvale woman was found murdered in her home on Friday, with her 18-month-old baby lying next to her, where a villager discovered the tragic scene.

Police said the 47-year-old woman was shot, with bullet wounds found on her upper body.

Her baby lay alone with her until she was found at 15:00 on Friday in her home in the Mahasana village.

The murdered woman’s identity was withheld until her relatives had been informed.

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga asked the community to help by providing any information that will help catch the murderer.

Information on the murder to be passed on to the Willowvale police at 047 499 6234 or Crime Stop 08600 1011 in confidence.

The Department of Social Development has a “Gender-Based Violence Command Centre” which can be contacted on 0800 428 428.

This is supported by a USSD, “please call me” facility: *120*7867#.

A Skype Line, “Helpme GBV”, for members of the deaf community, also exists. (Add “Helpme GBV” to your Skype contacts.)

An SMS-based line for persons with disabilities (SMS “help” to 31531) also exists. The centre is able to refer calls directly to SAPS (10111)

