Metro cops arrest five suspects for lockdown liquor sales, confiscate booze worth R500K

Cape Town Metro Police officers confiscated R500 000 worth of alcohol in Dunoon on Friday during lockdown enforcement operations.

At around 14:30, officers were tipped off about alcohol being sold from a vehicle in the area.

The found the Huyndai Getz from which the alcohol was allegedly being sold, and after a short pursuit, cornered the vehicle and arrested two men for failing to remain confined being as per the lockdown regulations.

When questioned about the alcohol sales, the suspects gave officers an address for a tavern in the area.

On arrival, officers caught a man buying alcohol from a side door, however, he ran away.

Inside the tavern officers found three individuals who were arrested for selling prohibited goods.

They also confiscated liquor, two fridges and just over R35 000 in cash.

The suspects were all detained at Milnerton police station.

