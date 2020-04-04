Crime 4.4.2020 03:33 pm

Three Gauteng traffic cops arrested for allegedly demanding bribe

News24 Wire
Traffic Officers.

Three Gauteng traffic police officers were arrested on Friday in Midrand for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe.

It was alleged the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Midrand got a tip-off that the officers had gone to a house and demanded a bribe.

The officers were subsequently arrested at the house where they were allegedly collecting the remainder of the bribe money they had demanded.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko praised the Midrand SAPS for the arrest of the three officers, who are attached to the Special Law Enforcement Unit.

“I welcome the arrest of the three officers for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe. The law must take its course, without fear or favour,” Mazibuko said.

The department will be expected to serve the officers with suspension letters, pending an investigation into the case.

