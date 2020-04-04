Crime 4.4.2020 11:23 am

95 gender-based violence arrests during Gauteng operation

News24 Wire
95 gender-based violence arrests during Gauteng operation

The police deployed 24,000 officers on the first day of the national lockdown. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

Other charges include crimes against children, murder, malicious damage to property, assault and domestic violence.

Gauteng police officers arrested 572 suspects, across the province, on Thursday during Operation O Kae Molao. Among the arrested suspects, 95 were wanted for gender-based violence.

Other charges include crimes against children, murder, malicious damage to property, assault and domestic violence.

The operation, led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, saw detective raids and the tracing of wanted suspects.

Arrests were made in Sedibeng (39), where some of the wanted suspects were linked to serious and violence crimes; Johannesburg (110); Ekurhuleni (193); Tshwane (188); and the West Rand (42), for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, hijacking, possession of stolen motor vehicles, theft, kidnapping, business robbery and other serious and violent crimes.

More than 20 of the suspects were arrested for possession of dagga, and another three were arrested for suspected drug dealing in Hilbrow, with drugs were seized during the operation.

Various roadblocks were set up across the province and resulted in several vehicles being discontinued and fines amounting to thousands of rands being issued.

In the West Rand, parallel operations saw police conducting roads block in the West Rand precincts where four suspects were arrested. These arrests were made in addition to the 42 made during the detective raids for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dagga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Flood warnings issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga 4.4.2020
Police arrest 95 suspects in Gauteng for gender-based violence 3.4.2020
Minister concerned about increasing GBV cases following murder of granny 31.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days

Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city


today in print

Read Today's edition