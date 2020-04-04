95 gender-based violence arrests during Gauteng operation

Gauteng police officers arrested 572 suspects, across the province, on Thursday during Operation O Kae Molao. Among the arrested suspects, 95 were wanted for gender-based violence.

Other charges include crimes against children, murder, malicious damage to property, assault and domestic violence.

The operation, led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, saw detective raids and the tracing of wanted suspects.

Arrests were made in Sedibeng (39), where some of the wanted suspects were linked to serious and violence crimes; Johannesburg (110); Ekurhuleni (193); Tshwane (188); and the West Rand (42), for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, hijacking, possession of stolen motor vehicles, theft, kidnapping, business robbery and other serious and violent crimes.

More than 20 of the suspects were arrested for possession of dagga, and another three were arrested for suspected drug dealing in Hilbrow, with drugs were seized during the operation.

Various roadblocks were set up across the province and resulted in several vehicles being discontinued and fines amounting to thousands of rands being issued.

In the West Rand, parallel operations saw police conducting roads block in the West Rand precincts where four suspects were arrested. These arrests were made in addition to the 42 made during the detective raids for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dagga.

