EMPD officer shot and killed in Reiger Park

News24 Wire
The officer’s body was found on a field by a passer-by near the Ramaphosa informal settlement on Thursday.

The police are investigating a case of murder after an Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) officer was killed in Reiger Park.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the body was found by a passer-by who alerted the police.

“A passer-by, who saw the body, called the police who later called paramedics to the scene. The deceased was identified by the EMPD uniform he was wearing.

“The officer sustained bullet wounds to his upper body. The body was fully clothed. The officer’s firearm was missing. At the moment, the cause of death is unknown and we are investigating a case of murder,” said Masondo.

He appealed to members of the public with information to contact the police.

