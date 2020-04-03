Crime 3.4.2020 03:35 pm

Docket transferred to Ipid after Ethiopian shopkeeper dies following scuffle with police

Citizen reporter
Docket transferred to Ipid after Ethiopian shopkeeper dies following scuffle with police

The police deployed 24,000 officers on the first day of the national lockdown. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

It was reported that residents in an informal settlement in Durban claim that the police attacked the shopkeeper first.

An informal trader, an Ethiopian national, reportedly died in hospital on Thursday morning following a scuffle with police at an informal settlement in Durban.

EWN reports that the trader, Adane Emmanuel, was injured during the scuffle on Wednesday and was taken to hospital and that residents of the informal settlement – Dakota in Isipingo, south of Durban – claimed that the deceased was allegedly attacked by the police.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told the Citizen that the docket in the matter has been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid).

Naidoo referred this publication to the Ipid’s communications officer, Sontaga Seisa, who could not be reached for comment.

Naidoo had earlier told EWN that it had been community members who attacked the police first.

He said police officers were patrolling the area to ensure that the regulations of the Disaster Management Act were being adhered to.

“While they were there, the community mobilised, an altercation broke out against the members and resulted in a man being injured and subsequently died,” he was quoted as saying.

The publication reported that a local woman claimed that police allegedly tried to break the burglar bars of the shop and that when they were questioned about their actions, “they started to shoot us with rubber bullets”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
We tried to buy cigarettes at four shops in Cape Town, and were half successful 3.4.2020
ANCYL shuts down supermarket, saying it lacked protective gear for workers 3.4.2020
Govt must not kowtow to industries – IFP on changing lockdown regulations 3.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city

Infection Updates Mkhize announces larger jump in confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, to 1,462

Columns Oh, the things we’ll do when all of this is over…


today in print

Read Today's edition