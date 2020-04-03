Police arrest 84 people in Bela-Bela for disobeying lockdown rules

Eight days into the 21-day national lockdown in South Africa, Bela-Bela police had already arrested several people who disobeyed the national lockdown order.

Col. Bela-Bela police chief Abel Phetla told Die Post on inquiry that 84 people had already been arrested in Bela-Bela for violating the restriction rules.

Most of them were arrested in the streets, as they were not on their way to buy food or get medical help, he said.

The 84 people were each fined R500 and released.

Police on Monday and Tuesday held roadblocks at various locations in the town and strictly supervised residents who received their government grants at banks and chain stores.

The department of traffic has authorised taxi drivers’ hours of operation to be extended at certain times of the month, but the number of passengers in each taxi must be strictly controlled, Phetla said.

“The police officers maintain safe protocol. When officers report for service in the morning, they are provided with masks and gloves. So far, the situation is under control in Bela-Bela,” Phetla said.

