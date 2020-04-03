More chancers arrested for being on Joburg roads without valid reasons

More people have been arrested on the N1 North near Soweto for contravening the Covid-19 rules meant to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Major traffic delays were caused as a result of a police roadblock meant to sift through those who were on the roads looking for essential items and everyone else.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said around 17 people were arrested for contravening Disaster Management Act rules.

“These kinds of operations will continue for the rest of the duration because the operation is intended to keep people at home.”

Cars have also been impounded as a result of law enforcement’s attempts to reduce the number of people travelling to different areas.

Chance takers being dealt with. If you don't have a valid reason for being on the road just stay at home.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has warned those with work permits to not abuse them. At a roadblock on Monday morning, Makhubo raised concerns about the number of motorists who were out and about on the road.

The alarming rate of excuses was worrying, he told journalists. Police were making arrests and impounding cars and those arrested would be taken to local police stations.

