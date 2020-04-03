Police arrest 95 suspects in Gauteng for gender-based violence

More than five hundred and seventy-two suspects have been arrested across Gauteng during the latest police operation O Kae Molao on Thursday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said among those arrested were 95 suspects wanted for gender-based violence and one wanted for crimes against children as well as crimes such as murder, malicious damage to property, assault and domestic violence.

Makhubele said that in Sedibeng 39 suspects were arrested, including some linked to serious and violent crimes; in Johannesburg 110 suspects were arrested; in Ekurhuleni 193; in Tshwane 188; and in the West Rand 42 suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, hijacking, possession of stolen motor vehicles, theft, kidnapping, business robbery and other serious and violent crimes.

“More than 20 suspects were arrested for possession of dagga while three other suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs in Hillbrow and more drugs were seized,” Makhubele said.

He said dagga was confiscated during operations at one of the roadblocks in Sedibeng and Tshwane.

“More vehicles were discontinued while Aarto fines amounting to thousands of rands were also issued at the roadblocks.

“In the West Rand District, parallel operations saw police conducting roads block in the West Rand precincts where a total of four suspects were arrested in addition to the 42 arrested during the detective raids for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dagga.”

All arrested suspects are expected to appear before the respective courts in the province on Monday, he said.

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended all the members of the SAPS, Gauteng Traffic Police, and all Metro Police Departments, as well as other stakeholders in the law enforcement who continues working tirelessly on Operation O Kae Molao.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

