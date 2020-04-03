Some work permits are being abused, says Makhubo as police nab three

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has raised concern at the number of cars seen on the N1 North in gridlocked traffic on Friday morning.

It is understood that some of the motorists travelling on the freeway were not complying to transport regulations.

Makhubo said the number of cars seen on the freeway was concerning as the Covid-19 virus could be easily transported by motorists.

While on the N1 north, Makhubo pointed out that some reasons provided to officials by motorists did not appear essential.

“Even though people are showing us their permits, with some going to banks and others going to their businesses, some reasons did not seem like an essential reason.

“I think the permits are there but they are being abused.”

He confirmed about three people were arrested for not having permits.

Some excuses heard on the freeway was people claiming they were taking money to their mothers while others said they were looking for mall options as the malls closest to them were full.

“People are moving around,” and this matter will be escalated to national level.

He urged people to remain at home.

