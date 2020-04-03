‘We took everything,’ reads message left by thieves at Sebokeng education offices

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been left speechless after thieves defied the lockdown and broke into the Sebokeng/Evaton education offices on Wednesday.

To save the investigators time, the thieves told them everything was gone on a message written with a crying emoji.

Lesufi commented: “This is the message that was left by the criminals after breaking in our Evaton/Sebokeng Education Offices #WeTookEverything.”

This is the message that was left by the criminals after breaking in our Evaton/Sebokeng Education Offices #WeTookEverything ???? pic.twitter.com/hxPfCDg1fk — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 2, 2020

South Africans voiced their anger towards the justice system in the country, saying it was the reason thieves were arrogant.

Robert Marawa commented: “They win on the crime scene… they win in Court… Always winning!! Hence the arrogance and love letters left behind,” while JoeTMan said: “But those criminals have more rights than law-abiding citizens. Our gov is failing. Where are the human rights organisations who always complain about police or communities brutally? We are being laughed at.”

