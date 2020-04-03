Crime 3.4.2020 12:02 pm

‘We took everything,’ reads message left by thieves at Sebokeng education offices

Citizen reporter
Picture: Panyaza Lesufi/Twitter

The arrogance of thieves has been blamed on the justice system.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been left speechless after thieves defied the lockdown and broke into the Sebokeng/Evaton education offices on Wednesday.

To save the investigators time, the thieves told them everything was gone on a message written with a crying emoji.

Lesufi commented: “This is the message that was left by the criminals after breaking in our Evaton/Sebokeng Education Offices #WeTookEverything.”

South Africans voiced their anger towards the justice system in the country, saying it was the reason thieves were arrogant.
Robert Marawa commented: “They win on the crime scene… they win in Court… Always winning!! Hence the arrogance and love letters left behind,” while JoeTMan said: “But those criminals have more rights than law-abiding citizens. Our gov is failing. Where are the human rights organisations who always complain about police or communities brutally? We are being laughed at.”

