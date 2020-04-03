‘We took everything,’ reads message left by thieves at Sebokeng education offices

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been left speechless after thieves defied the lockdown and broke into the Sebokeng/Evaton education offices on Wednesday.
To save the investigators time, the thieves told them everything was gone on a message written with a crying emoji.
Lesufi commented: “This is the message that was left by the criminals after breaking in our Evaton/Sebokeng Education Offices #WeTookEverything.”
This is the message that was left by the criminals after breaking in our Evaton/Sebokeng Education Offices #WeTookEverything ???? pic.twitter.com/hxPfCDg1fk
