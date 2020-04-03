Nine-year-old boy sees armed robbers force his mom to the ground in Verulam

A nine-year-old boy witnessed two men forcing his mother to the ground and robbing her in Moss Street in the Verulam CBD, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon.

At about 1.05pm, the woman arrived at the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) offices in Verulam and reported the robbery.

She said she and her son were on their way back to their Garden Street home after withdrawing cash from an ATM.

As she exited the CBD, two men approached her from behind and forced her to the ground.

She hid her handbag under her body but the men rolled her over and tried to pull it out.

She only released the bag when she realised that they had knives.

The men fled with the handbag, which contained R900 in cash, a Samsung cellphone, medication and the woman’s ID.

The woman and her son were not injured.

The robbers are still at large.

