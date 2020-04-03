Crime 3.4.2020 10:56 am

Nine-year-old boy sees armed robbers force his mom to the ground in Verulam

News24 Wire
Nine-year-old boy sees armed robbers force his mom to the ground in Verulam

Image: iStock

The woman and her son were not injured.

A nine-year-old boy witnessed two men forcing his mother to the ground and robbing her in Moss Street in the Verulam CBD, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon.

At about 1.05pm, the woman arrived at the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) offices in Verulam and reported the robbery.

She said she and her son were on their way back to their Garden Street home after withdrawing cash from an ATM.

As she exited the CBD, two men approached her from behind and forced her to the ground.

She hid her handbag under her body but the men rolled her over and tried to pull it out.

She only released the bag when she realised that they had knives.

The men fled with the handbag, which contained R900 in cash, a Samsung cellphone, medication and the woman’s ID.

The woman and her son were not injured.

The robbers are still at large.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Pretoria while assisting patient 30.3.2020
Gang escapes without cash in failed Mpumalanga heist 27.3.2020
Man allegedly robbed, nearly kidnapped after night out in Pretoria 11.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city

Infection Updates Mkhize announces larger jump in confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, to 1,462

Columns Oh, the things we’ll do when all of this is over…


today in print

Read Today's edition