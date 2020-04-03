Six traffic cops arrested for allegedly demanding bribe from motorist

Six traffic officers were arrested for corruption as well as defeating the ends of justice on Wednesday in Middelburg.

According to police, the officers stopped a man who was transporting learners in his bakkie. Instead of issuing him with traffic fine, the officers allegedly took the man’s driver’s licence and demanded money in exchange for his license. The man then allegedly explained to them that he did not have money and was told that he will never see his driver’s license unless he “pays” for it, reports Mpumalanga News.

The man then allegedly made arrangements to “pay” them at the end of March. On the said day, he contacted the officials and allegedly gave them the money.

“The police were then notified about the allegations and they followed up on the information. The traffic officials were arrested shortly thereafter after being found in possession of the money which was allegedly handed over as payment,” said the police in a statement.

The traffic officers appeared at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice. They were released on warning and will appear again at the same court on 8 July.

The public is encouraged to continuously report corrupt activities by calling 08600 10111 or send an SMS to 32211. MYSAPSAPP can also be used in this regard.

