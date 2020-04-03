Crime 3.4.2020 10:01 am

Four people who insulted Cele in video granted R1K bail each

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

Police say they will follow up on other videos shared on social media in which people are encouraged to contravene the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

Four people who insulted Police Minister Bheki Cele in a video doing the rounds on social media have been released on R1,000 bail each.

IOL reported that police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the four were expected to appear in court on 30 June.

Naidoo said the incident the four were arrested for happened on 22 March in Stinkwater, North West at around 10pm.

The four, named Tshiamo Sandra Moroke, Lizzy Modiegi Moabelo, Mmapule Leso and Obakeng Tseremetsa Moima, were charged for allegedly transgressing Section 11 (5) of the Disaster Management Act of 57 of 2020 and crimen injuria, Naidoo said.

He said the cellphone, which belongs to one of the suspects, that was allegedly used to either capture and, or distribute the video has been seized by the police.

Police have reportedly said they were going to follow up on all videos being shared on social media in which people are encouraged to contravene the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

