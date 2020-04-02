Crime 2.4.2020 08:10 pm

Bellville vehicles crime unit busts 5 cops, 2 clerks for fraud, corruption

News24 Wire
Bellville vehicles crime unit busts 5 cops, 2 clerks for fraud, corruption

Image: iStock

They are alleged to have fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles.

Five police officers and two administrative personnel were arrested for fraud and corruption in Bellville, Langa and Paarl on Thursday morning.

They are alleged to have fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles.

They were taken into custody by the Bellville vehicles crime unit.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the arrests were made after a protracted investigation into fraudulent vehicle registrations.

“Three other suspects were arrested in 2019 and their cases are already before courts. The five police sergeants and two administrative clerks are aged between 30 and 40.

“They are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 3 April on charges of forgery, fraud and corruption,” said Potelwa.

She said, as the police investigation progresses, the arrest of more suspects could be on the cards.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata warned there was no place for corrupt members within SAPS.

“I trust the arrests will send a stern warning to members that unbecoming conduct will be rooted out of the service. Those responsible will face the full might of the law,” said Matakata.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
From roof-hoppers to bar burglars: 15 arrested in Cape Town CBD crackdown 1.4.2020
Man charged with murder and arson after girlfriend, baby among five killed in fire 31.3.2020
Lockdown: Over 200 people arrested in North West 30.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Cuban and Chinese doctors are coming to SA to fight Covid-19

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch

Covid-19 WATCH: Mbalula called an April fool as he speaks to hundreds of people at taxi rank


today in print

Read Today's edition