Bellville vehicles crime unit busts 5 cops, 2 clerks for fraud, corruption

Five police officers and two administrative personnel were arrested for fraud and corruption in Bellville, Langa and Paarl on Thursday morning.

They are alleged to have fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles.

They were taken into custody by the Bellville vehicles crime unit.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the arrests were made after a protracted investigation into fraudulent vehicle registrations.

“Three other suspects were arrested in 2019 and their cases are already before courts. The five police sergeants and two administrative clerks are aged between 30 and 40.

“They are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 3 April on charges of forgery, fraud and corruption,” said Potelwa.

She said, as the police investigation progresses, the arrest of more suspects could be on the cards.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata warned there was no place for corrupt members within SAPS.

“I trust the arrests will send a stern warning to members that unbecoming conduct will be rooted out of the service. Those responsible will face the full might of the law,” said Matakata.

