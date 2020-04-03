Crime 3.4.2020 06:30 am

DA in Limpopo asks MEC to help fight tender corruption

Alex Matlala
DA in Limpopo asks MEC to help fight tender corruption

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha, centre, with newly appointed MECs, Thandi Moraka, left, and Basikopo Makamu, July 2018. Picture supplied by Limpopo ANC

Over R190 million was squandered in the dubious awarding of tenders to companies owned by councillors or where the councillors were directors.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has turned to cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu for help to eradicate fraud and corruption in the awarding of lucrative government tenders.

The party has written to Makamu asking him to investigate allegations that two municipalities in the province had colluded with service providers to defraud their own municipalities of millions of rands through irregular tendering processes.

The 2018-19 audit report from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu was damning for the Fetakgomo Tubatse and Sekhukhune municipalities.

They were flagged for squandering over R190 million in the dubious awarding of tenders to companies owned by councillors or companies where the councillors were directors.

The DA asked Makamu to blacklist the companies.

Sekhukhune municipal spokesperson Moloko Moloto said: “A management action plan which involves consequence management has been developed … to address all the AG’s findings.”

Makamu is still to study the letter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Our politicians wear masks of excuses 1.4.2020
Why Covid-19 could hit us very hard 1.4.2020
Eskom board to probe corruption, victimisation allegations against COO 20.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Cuban and Chinese doctors are coming to SA to fight Covid-19

Covid-19 Millions can’t buy necessities in SA, survey finds

Covid-19 Police kill three people in three days of lockdown. But this is normal for SA

Covid-19 Help feed families during lockdown, without leaving your couch

Covid-19 WATCH: Mbalula called an April fool as he speaks to hundreds of people at taxi rank


today in print

Read Today's edition