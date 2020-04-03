DA in Limpopo asks MEC to help fight tender corruption

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has turned to cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu for help to eradicate fraud and corruption in the awarding of lucrative government tenders.

The party has written to Makamu asking him to investigate allegations that two municipalities in the province had colluded with service providers to defraud their own municipalities of millions of rands through irregular tendering processes.

The 2018-19 audit report from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu was damning for the Fetakgomo Tubatse and Sekhukhune municipalities.

They were flagged for squandering over R190 million in the dubious awarding of tenders to companies owned by councillors or companies where the councillors were directors.

The DA asked Makamu to blacklist the companies.

Sekhukhune municipal spokesperson Moloko Moloto said: “A management action plan which involves consequence management has been developed … to address all the AG’s findings.”

Makamu is still to study the letter.

