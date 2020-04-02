Two arrested for murder of granny, 75, allegedly raped by men posing as soldiers

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested two suspects aged 24 and 27 in connection with the rape and murder of 75-year-old Ngenzeni Zuma.

Following the discovery of Zuma’s body on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the granny had been raped and murdered, allegedly by men posing as soldiers who said they were going around sanitising homes amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele attributed the arrest of the two suspects to “swift police investigation”.

Mbele said the two would be charged with murder and rape and appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court soon.

“A case of murder and rape was opened at Plessislaer police station after the incident that occurred on 29 March 2020 when a body of Ngenzeni Zuma was found at her home in Sweetwaters in the Pietermaritzburg. She was allegedly raped and strangled to death. Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives were assigned to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to book. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg, whereas a 24-year-old was traced in Point in the Durban.

“Intensive police investigation have linked the suspects to the alleged rape of a 20-year-old female on the same night. Suspects will also be charged for another rape. They will also be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other pending cases in the province,” said Mbele.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and condemned the attack of an elderly woman, which has brought severe anguish to the family and neighbours.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.