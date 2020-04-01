Covid-19 1.4.2020 06:59 pm

From roof-hoppers to bar burglars: 15 arrested in Cape Town CBD crackdown

News24 Wire
Bob’s Bar in Constitution Street was also targeted and R9,000 worth of alcohol was stolen.

Fifteen people have been arrested for breaking into bars and businesses in Cape Town during the lockdown.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they were arrested in connection with four cases of business break-ins.

CCID Safety and Security manager Mo Hendricks said the crimes were opportunistic, with one group caught breaking into a baby supply shop on the corner of Plein and Strand streets on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, three people broke into Revelas Fisheries in Long Street, and another two were arrested for breaking into a property on the corner of Buitengracht and Wale streets. Bob’s Bar in Constitution Street was also targeted, with CCID night manager TJ Jenkins saying three people were seen entering the premises, with the steel door closed from the inside.

Two people were apprehended, but a third, who is believed to have roof-hopped to Canterbury Street, got away.

Jenkins said alcohol to the value of R9,000 was stolen from Bob’s Bar.

Two other people were arrested for being in the possession of implements used to break into cars.

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District is a public-private partnership to prevent “crime and grime” in the city.

“We will not tolerate criminal activity in the CBD during the lockdown while our nation is trying to combat the coronavirus crisis.

“Criminals need to know that they will be caught and brought to book. We have 300 public safety officers working shifts 24/7, and they have been briefed and know what to look out for,” said Hendricks.

The police will also continue with crime prevention initiatives in the CBD during this period.

