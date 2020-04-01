Crime 1.4.2020 11:16 am

WATCH: Two armed men rob jewellery store day before lockdown

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Two armed men rob jewellery store day before lockdown

The estimated amount of goods stolen remains unknown and an inquiry has been sent to police for further details on the case.

Footage of what appears to be a brazen robbery of a jewellery store, allegedly in Roodepoort, has surfaced showing two men targeting the shop inside the Westgate shopping centre.

The footage kicks off with one of the perpetrators entering the jewellery shop. The gunman threatens the shop staff, showing he is armed.

He communicates with his colleague, wearing a PPF mask, to continue looting the store.

The footage shows the man wearing a mask raiding the shop and packing jewellery into a bag.

The estimated amount of goods stolen remains unknown and an inquiry has been sent to police for further details on the case.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five things we still don’t know about Covid-19 1.4.2020
Coronavirus casts shadow over Everest 1.4.2020
Where to donate during the national lockdown to help vulnerable groups 1.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Sars refunds R2.4bn since Friday

Covid-19 Banks also come to the virus relief party

World New York transformed as US virus death toll exceeds China’s

Covid-19 Zweli Mkhize says ‘5G causing Covid-19 deaths’ is just fake news

Covid-19 Confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 1,353, with five deaths


today in print

Read Today's edition