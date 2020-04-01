WATCH: Two armed men rob jewellery store day before lockdown

Footage of what appears to be a brazen robbery of a jewellery store, allegedly in Roodepoort, has surfaced showing two men targeting the shop inside the Westgate shopping centre.

The footage kicks off with one of the perpetrators entering the jewellery shop. The gunman threatens the shop staff, showing he is armed.

He communicates with his colleague, wearing a PPF mask, to continue looting the store.

The footage shows the man wearing a mask raiding the shop and packing jewellery into a bag.

The estimated amount of goods stolen remains unknown and an inquiry has been sent to police for further details on the case.

❗CRIME❗ TYPE: Robbery

DATE: 2020-03-25 14:03 Two b/m pretending to shop for jewellery at Bijou Jewellers. One of the suspects is armed with a handgun, which he seems not to know how to handle. Once the other suspects…#Vedette #crime #robbery #Roodepoort #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/zNJcbrqOHW — Digital Capitán (@DigitalCapitan) April 1, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.