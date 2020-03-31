Limpopo mob burns rape suspect to death

A mob of community members in Mawoni Village, Limpopo, allegedly burnt to death a middle-aged man suspected of rape and injured his alleged accomplice.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police in the area are investigating cases of rape, house robbery, murder and attempted murder which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning at around 1am.

Ngoepe said it was alleged that two sisters aged 39 and 29 were attacked, robbed of three cell phones and money and were raped by three unknown suspects while sleeping in their parents’ house in the village.

Ngoepe said members of the community mobilised themselves after they were alerted of these crimes and searched for the suspects.

“In the process, two of the three men were cornered and caught by this group of people in one of the villages. They jointly assaulted them with an assortment of weapons including stones and they further burned one of them to death.

“The police were notified and reacted swiftly. On arrival at the scene, the lifeless body of a middle-aged man was found burnt and the second one still alive [and he] was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The police opened cases of murder and attempted murder but suspects are still unknown at this stage and there is no arrest.”

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of this group of people involved in the mob incident may contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 08 600 10111 or the nearest police station, Ngoepe said.

The hospitalised suspect will appear before the Mphephu Magistrate Court as soon as he recovers, Ngoepe said.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned the killing of one of the suspects and the attempted killing of his alleged accomplice.

“Members of the community are warned to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and those that are still continuing with this irresponsible act will be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise,” Ledwaba said.

The police investigations are ongoing.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.