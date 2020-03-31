Couple arrested in Ekurhuleni for selling liqour, while alcohol worth millions confiscated in EC

Members of the Ekurhuleni Police Department’s drug enforcement unit arrested a couple for selling liquor during the nationwide lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As part of the regulations in place during the 21-day lockdown, the selling of alcohol is prohibited.

The police said the couple was being detained at the Alberton Police Station.

#sapsGP Couple arrested by Ekhuruleni Metro Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit Members and are detained at Alberton #SAPS for selling liquor during #21DaysLockdown and not adhering to the Disaster Management Act. NP pic.twitter.com/T5SLqvsSID — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, at about 11pm, police in the Eastern Cape confiscated alcohol worth millions of rands.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Lariane Jonker said: “Members from the Tarkastad Visible Police reacted on information received from a source and narrowed in on the Tarkastad Bottlestoor.

“During further the investigation it was found that the owner was trading illegally and contravened the Disaster Management Act, Regulation 11 B (1) (b) – (d), selling of prohibited items.

“All alcoholic beverages and spirits were confiscated with an estimated value of R1 million.

“The 31-year-old man was arrested and then issued with a SAPS 496 form, a notice to appear in court. The accused is due to appear in the Tarkastad Magistrate’s Court on 20 April 2020.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

