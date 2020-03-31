Crime 31.3.2020 11:49 am

Couple arrested in Ekurhuleni for selling liqour, while alcohol worth millions confiscated in EC

Citizen reporter
Police say they confiscated alcohol worth R1 million from a 31-year-old man.

Members of the Ekurhuleni Police Department’s drug enforcement unit arrested a couple for selling liquor during the nationwide lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As part of the regulations in place during the 21-day lockdown, the selling of alcohol is prohibited.

The police said the couple was being detained at the Alberton Police Station.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, at about 11pm, police in the Eastern Cape confiscated alcohol worth millions of rands.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Lariane Jonker said: “Members from the Tarkastad Visible Police reacted on information received from a source and narrowed in on the Tarkastad Bottlestoor.

“During further the investigation it was found that the owner was trading illegally and contravened the Disaster Management Act, Regulation 11 B (1) (b) – (d), selling of prohibited items.

“All alcoholic beverages and spirits were confiscated with an estimated value of R1 million.

“The 31-year-old man was arrested and then issued with a SAPS 496 form, a notice to appear in court. The accused is due to appear in the Tarkastad Magistrate’s Court on 20 April 2020.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

