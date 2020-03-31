Cape Town officers nab men with three dead bodies near notorious dumping site

Patrolling Cape Town officers found more than they bargained for when they discovered three dead bodies after they followed a group of men who were flouting lockdown regulations.

The South African reports that officers saw a group of suspicious men on the Strandfontein beach in the Western Cape on Tuesday morning and followed them.

They found the three dead bodies when they opened up the back of the bakkie the men were travelling in.

Wayne Dyanson, who has been identified only as a law enforcement spokesperson, told the publication that it is believed that the men were planning on dumping the bodies in the ocean.

“City Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers were patrolling along Lukannon Drive in the Bay View section of Strandfontein when they spotted a suspicious vehicle on the beach directly opposite Nautilus Way,” said Dyanson.

“They observed four males walking towards the ocean. They monitored the vehicle and then decided to approach the unknown males. On checking the vehicle they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blankets. Further investigation revealed another body of a male in the bakkie.”

He said that the men were arrested and said that the identities of the bodies are not yet known. Their cause of death is also unclear.

Dyanson further confirmed that part of the beach was well known for the dumping of bodies.

The scene has reportedly been handed over to SAPS who will investigate further.

READ NEXT: Eight-year-old girl found alone on False Bay beach as dad goes missing while swimming

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.