Cape Town mom accused of neglecting kids to go to shebeen

A woman accused of neglecting her children and breaking lockdown rules to go to a shebeen appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The woman’s children were found outdoors in Site 5 in Dunoon and were taken to safety by police while their mother was being tracked down.

The court heard that the mother had been seen at a shebeen, in spite of the ban on bars and restaurants operating during the 21-day lockdown.

Prosecutor Adiel Jansen said the mother’s defence was that she went to buy electricity.

She was granted R500 bail and must return to court on 10 July while the case is being investigated.

She will face a charge of child neglect and a second charge of violating lockdown rules.

Breaking lockdown laws could lead to a six-month jail sentence, or a fine.

The woman’s hearing did not include information of what happened to the owner of the shebeen she was allegedly seen in.

Her name is being withheld to protect the identity of her children.

