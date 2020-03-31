Crime 31.3.2020 10:08 am

Minister concerned about increasing GBV cases following murder of granny

Citizen reporter
Minister concerned about increasing GBV cases following murder of granny

Former minister of rural development and land reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Picture: Gallo Images

This comes after Genzeni Ernstine MaMthalane Zuma was raped and murdered, allegedly by men posing as SANDF soldiers who said they were going around sanitising homes.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane raised her concern about the increasing incidences of violence against women and children in the lockdown period.

This comes after Genzeni Ernstine MaMthalane Zuma, 75, was raped and murdered, allegedly by men posing as South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who said they were going around sanitising homes.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said on Monday that the 75-year-old’s body was found by her grandson on Sunday morning after she allowed the men into her home in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg.

A week ago another two cases were reported, Sinakhokonke Madiya, 6, died after she was raped and strangled at Ezingolweni, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Another case reported was of Tiyiselani Rikhotso, 11, from Ndengeza village in Limpopo. Her body was reportedly found in the Klein Letaba Dam with several open and deep wounds.

“I am deeply concerned about criminals who take advantage of the national lockdown to rob and murder innocent citizens. We want women and children to be safe during this [time],” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

The minister had appealed to the security cluster not to let their guard down and act decisively on matters of violence against women and children during these trying times.

She said as part of extra measures, the government announced that there were plans to beef up the family violence, children protection and sexual offences units and set up a number that can be used to report incidents of gender-based violence for urgent responses.

Nkoana-Mashabane urged the public to report any suspected form of abuse or criminal activity to:

  • GBVF Urgent Responses: 0800 150 150
  • SAPS Crime Stop: 0860 10111 / SMS Crime Line: 32211
  • GBVF-related service complaints (SAPS): 0800 333 177/
  • complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush 31.3.2020
50-year-old charged with dismembering 11-year-old girl denied bail 30.3.2020
Four arrested after missing Free State woman’s body found in church’s pit toilet 30.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 There is help for heavy drinkers suffering from alcohol withdrawal

Business News Crisis in informal sector as 2.5m entrepreneurs can’t work

World Italy extends lockdown until ‘at least’ April 12

Covid-19 Ramaphosa promises mass screenings in SA as Covid cases at 1,326, with three deaths

Covid-19 Peak US death rate to hit in April


today in print

Read Today's edition