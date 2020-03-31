Minister concerned about increasing GBV cases following murder of granny

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane raised her concern about the increasing incidences of violence against women and children in the lockdown period.

This comes after Genzeni Ernstine MaMthalane Zuma, 75, was raped and murdered, allegedly by men posing as South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who said they were going around sanitising homes.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said on Monday that the 75-year-old’s body was found by her grandson on Sunday morning after she allowed the men into her home in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg.

A week ago another two cases were reported, Sinakhokonke Madiya, 6, died after she was raped and strangled at Ezingolweni, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Another case reported was of Tiyiselani Rikhotso, 11, from Ndengeza village in Limpopo. Her body was reportedly found in the Klein Letaba Dam with several open and deep wounds.

“I am deeply concerned about criminals who take advantage of the national lockdown to rob and murder innocent citizens. We want women and children to be safe during this [time],” said Nkoana-Mashabane.

The minister had appealed to the security cluster not to let their guard down and act decisively on matters of violence against women and children during these trying times.

She said as part of extra measures, the government announced that there were plans to beef up the family violence, children protection and sexual offences units and set up a number that can be used to report incidents of gender-based violence for urgent responses.

Nkoana-Mashabane urged the public to report any suspected form of abuse or criminal activity to:

GBVF Urgent Responses: 0800 150 150

SAPS Crime Stop: 0860 10111 / SMS Crime Line: 32211

GBVF-related service complaints (SAPS): 0800 333 177/

complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.