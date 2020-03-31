Covid-19 31.3.2020 09:30 am

WATCH: Journalists witness policeman tormenting Hillbrow residents with a sjambok

Citizen reporter
A homeless man looks on from inside a police van in Johannesburg, on March 28, 2020 after having been rounded up by officers of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). Homeless people have been transported by the authorities to shelters to make sure they remain indoor during the country’s lockdown. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)

Journalists from the Mail & Guardian reported on Tuesday about what they had witnessed in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday, amid a nationwide lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The president has repeatedly enjoined both members of the police and the army not to use force and violence against the population, but the situation on the ground has often been starkly different.

Officers have already humiliated and harmed the public by making them do physical punishment, have fired rubber bullets at crowds and whipped them, and have allegedly already extrajudicially killed someone in Ekurhuleni.

Ramaphosa told the country in a televised address on Monday evening: “We have made it clear that the task of our security personnel is to support, reassure and comfort our people, and to ensure peace and order is maintained.

“They know that they must act within the law at all times and that they must not cause harm to any of our people.”

However, that message appears not to have reached Hillbrow and several other areas.

Simon Allison of the M&G reported that they repeatedly witnessed a plainclothes policeman sjambokking people who dared to emerge from their homes on to the street. He reportedly chased them too for no readily apparent reason.

Lock Down

