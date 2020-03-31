Woman stabbed to death in funeral parlour, another found murdered near school

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators who killed two women in two separate incidents in the province.

The women were killed in Kwaggafontein and KwaMhlanga on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in the first incident the body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was discovered in Kwaggafontein in the early hours of the morning.

“Police received information about a woman who was lying motionless near a drain near Sokapho Secondary School in Kwaggafontein. Upon arrival, police found the woman half-naked, and she was certified dead by paramedics at the scene,” Hlathi said.

“Police opened a murder case and immediately launched a manhunt. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman might have been raped.”

In the second incident, police received information about a stabbing at a funeral parlour in KwaMhlanga, where a 32-year-old woman was attacked by a man.

“It is reported that the man went to the funeral parlour where the woman was working. Moments later, her colleagues heard the woman scream. When they rushed to her office to investigate, the suspect sped off,” Hlathi said.

“Upon entering the premises, they found the woman bleeding heavily from visible stab wounds. Police and paramedics were summoned to the scene, where the woman was certified dead.

“A murder case was immediately opened and a police investigation into the matter commenced. Preliminary investigations into the murder revealed that the woman had a protection order against the suspect and the two were supposed to attend court on the matter hours after she was killed.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma condemned the killing of the two women. He appealed to the community to provide information that can assist police to apprehend the perpetrators.

“I am disturbed by the heartless killing of the two women, especially in this difficult time where people should unite and think of solutions that can save the human race. I have since ordered the quick arrest of the suspects,” Zuma said.

“The perpetrators of these crimes should face the full might of the law and I urge members of the public to assist police with information so that we stop them before they prey on their next victim.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.