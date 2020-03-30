Lockdown: Over 200 people arrested in North West

More than 200 people have been arrested in the North West for contravening lockdown regulations.

This after the country went into a 21-day lockdown that was ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the coronavirus from spreading.

North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said the suspects had contravened Disaster Management Act regulations.

“The suspects were arrested for failing to confine [themselves] to their residential places, while others were arrested for moving between metropolitan and district areas as well as misrepresenting that another person was infected with Covid-19.

“Others were arrested for failing to close liquor premises and some for failing to adhere to the prohibition on gatherings,” Koonyaditse said.

Community Safety MEC Sello Lehari said: “Our law enforcement authorities are working day and night to ensure that people are adhering to the regulations of Covid-19. Our intention is not to harass the citizens, but we need to ensure total compliance to the lockdown.

“We need to work together in combating the spread of Covid-19 and this is everyone’s responsibility.”

Lehari encouraged residents to comply with the lockdown regulations and physical distancing when travelling or queuing at shops and banks.

“Physical distancing seems to be a challenge at shopping malls, shops, ATMs and other places where people receive essential services. However, we will continue to monitor and encourage people to comply,” he said.

