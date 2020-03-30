Crime 30.3.2020 03:25 pm

Four arrested after missing Free State woman’s body found in church’s pit toilet

News24 Wire
Two men and two women, aged between 30 and 56, have since been arrested and charged with murder.

Two men and two women have been arrested for the murder of a 34-year-old woman, whose decomposed remains were found in a pit toilet at a church in Zamdela in the Free State on Sunday.

According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, at about 8am, members of TRT Provincial Task Team and Zamdela Trio Task Team followed up on information about a reported missing person.

“The investigation led the team to the arrest of the first suspect, who cooperated with police and revealed that they connived with three other three suspects in the killing of Mohanuwa Kobedi, who was reported missing on 3 February,” Makhele said.

The suspect told police that Kobedi’s body had been dumped at a pit toilet inside the yard of a local church.

“All roleplayers were dispatched and the decomposed body exhumed from the pit toilet.”

Four suspects, aged between 30 and 56, have since been arrested and charged with murder.

The motive for the murder is still unknown and the investigation continues.

The suspects would appear in the Zamdela Magistrate’s Court soon, Makhele said.

